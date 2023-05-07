IPL 2023 - GT vs LSG: 'Our father would have been proud,' says Hardik on Pandya brothers donning captain’s hat

For the first time in the Indian Premier League, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya – the Pandya brothers, are up against each other as captains. Krunal - LSG’s interim captain in absence of KL Rahul, who got ruled out of the season due to a thigh injury, was seen sharing a light moment with his brother Hardik at the toss ahead of Sunday’s afternoon clash between GT and LSG.

During the toss time, Hardik Pandya - Gujarat’s captain, said this moment is an emotional one for the family and that his father would have been very proud of this moment, adding that his father always dreamt of this moment. Pandya further revealed he also told Krunal about a toss secret, without mentioning what it was.

WATCH VIDEO - The two Pandya brothers are up against one another here in Ahmedabad.



Who do you reckon will come on Top after Match 51 of the #TATAIPL #GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/Zvh2kRRjwN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2023 × "We would have batted first. I told him a secret of the toss and let that be. Obviously, a very emotional day, and our father would have been proud of us. He dreamt of it. We are short of words, and the family is emotional. Yes, I would like the boys to win here and own this place and express themselves," Hardik said after losing the toss.

Saha put GT in a commanding position

Upon being asked to bat first on a hot afternoon in Ahmedabad, Gujarat got off to a flyer with veteran keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha completing his fifty in just 20 balls. The GT opener came good on a day when his team needed this kind of a start after suffering the wrath of playing slow in their previous home encounter against Delhi Capitals.

Saha also smashed LSG’s last year's hero Mohsin Khan for 22 runs in his second over, hitting him for two fours and as many sixes. He looked in superb touch from the ball one and took on each bowler on this vast ground.

On the other hand, the man-in-form Shubman Gill also backed him with some stunning-looking strokes as the pair stitched 142 runs for the first wicket, with Saha getting out on a well-made 81 off 42 balls in the 12th over. Interestingly, Gill didn’t hit a single four and instead smashed five massive sixes until then.