IPL 2023: Former SRH coach Tom Moody doesn't see Arjun Tendulkar being MI's 'death over specialist'

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody praised Mumbai Indians bowler Arjun Tendulkar for his last over against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but also said that he doesn't see him playing a death-over specialist's role.

Speaking to media website ESPNCricinfo after the match on Tuesday, Moody said, "I see his role potentially in the middle overs somewhere, if the timing is right. But certainly not a specialist at death. Having said that, he can walk away with that performance holding his head held high. He had tail to bowl to, had 20 runs, but we have seen going that pear-shaped as well. So, he has done well."

Moody, however, gave the young bowler full credit for executing his lines right in the last over but said that the decision to make him bowl the last over would have put him and skipper Rohit under enormous pressure.

"If you assess him purely on execution, he got it right. He got his line right, he bowled the side of the field that he was looking at, he got his length right, he got the number of deliveries close to yorker. It would've put him, as well as Rohit, in enormous pressure, because he (Rohit) wouldn't have been planning at the beginning of the innings that Arjun Tendulkar was going to be one of his death bowlers. He has clearly got a role in that side which is to bowl with a new ball, which he has done twice now," said Moody.

Arjun, bowling the last over of SRH's chase, had 20 to defend and he did so successfully while also taking his maiden IPL wicket. The bowler, who is son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, got Bhuvneshwar Kumar caught on the fifth ball of the last over to all-out SRH and for his first wicket.

The 14-run win against SRH was Mumbai's third in as many matches after having lost their initial two matches in the ongoing season.

