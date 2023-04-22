IPL 2023: Fearless Arshdeep opens on final over masterclass, says 'Come and feel the heart beat'

Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) speedster Arshdeep Singh was at his fluent best on Saturday, April 22 as he lead his side to a superb 13-run win against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Asked to defend 16 runs in the final over, the Punjab star broke the stump twice and was on a hat-trick. He gave away only two runs in the final over and kept the devastating Tim David away from strike to register a fourth win of the season for PBKS.

The Arhsdeep Singh effect 🔥🔥



When the left-arm pacer executed his yorkers to perfection 👌👌



WATCH here 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #MIvPBKShttps://t.co/u3ClO3fo9I — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2023 ×

"The rhythm felt good before the IPL," Arshdeep told the broadcasters after Punjab Kings beat MI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

"I changed my run-up a bit, and it helped with my no-ball problem," Arshdeep added.

Asked about pressure in the death overs, the young star spoke fondly about how he handled the pressure.

"I guess Danny you should come next to me and feel the heart beat; it's not even 120."

Despite the rest of the bowlers being touch-expensive, Arshdeep was enjoying the spell of his life and scalped four wickets in his spell giving away 28 runs. His match-winning bowling knock put the visitors back on track while stopping Mumbai’s momentum.

"I don't think personally I should be getting the Man of the Match [award], [after] the way the boys closed out the game," Curran said.

"Arshdeep and Nathan were incredible. The spinners bowled really well,” the stand-in skipper added.

Arshdeep leads PBKS to thrilling win

MI did not have the best start to their innings as they started their run chase of 215 when Ishan Kishan (1) was dismissed in the second over. However, skipper Rohit Sharma (44) and Cameron Green (67 off 43) helped Mumbai mount a smart chase. Rohit was dismissed in the 10th over after which Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26) joined the party and almost helped Mumbai to a win. However, Suryakumar was dismissed in the 18th over which saw a major change in momentum.

With 16 to defend in the final over, Arshdeep Singh was the hero of the match for PBKS as he kept Tim David away from the strike. In extraordinary events, he dismissed Tilak Varma (3) and Nehal Wadhera (0) on back-to-back deliveries and broke the stump on both occasions. In the final over he only gave away two runs and guided PBKS to a famous win.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE