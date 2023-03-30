IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals set to bring in Bengal keeper Abhishek Porel as Rishabh Pant's replacement

Bengal keeper-batter Abhishek Porel is set to replace injured Rishabh Pant at Delhi Capitals (DC). The India international is currently recovering from the injuries he suffered in a horrific road accident late last year that ruled him out for most of 2023.

An IPL source close to the information revealed that Delhi Capitals have zeroed the young 21-year-old Abhishek as Pant’s replacement; and that, under the supreme guidance of the coach Ricky Ponting and Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly, Abhishek can learn and grow in a better space.

"Delhi Capitals are likely to put forth Abhishek Porel's name as Rishabh's replacement for the current season. He is only 21, and under the guidance of Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly, could be groomed as a second option even after Rishabh comes back," an IPL source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

While Delhi is adding up local wicket-keeping options from their end, the in-form UP batter, Sarfaraz Khan, is likely to take up the keeper’s role for the upcoming IPL 2023. England’s Phil Salt could also be one of the options behind the wickets in some matches.

"As of now, it looks like Sarfaraz will start against Lucknow Super Giants and if the experiment works, then he will continue," the source added.

Earlier, during their first camp in Kolkata, DC had called Porel, Karnataka’s Luvnith Sisodia and Saurashtra’s Sheldon Jackson for the trials. While Jackson is someone who has played in the IPL before, at 36, he wasn’t the best option to go ahead with. Whereas Luvnith and Abhishek impressed the DC management, Ganguly and Ponting appeared to go ahead with Porel.

Porel, in his short career so far, has scored six half-centuries in 16 first-class games, in addition to having 66 dismissals with the gloves to his name.