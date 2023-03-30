ICC bashes reports of Pakistan playing its 2023 World Cup matches in Bangladesh: Sources

Following reports of Pakistan deciding to play its 2023 World Cup group stage matches in Bangladesh in a reciprocate response to BCCI’s decision to play its 2023 Asia Cup matches in UAE instead in Pakistan, which is the official host, the ICC has put all such talks under the mat. Previous reports suggested this call was taken during the recent ICC meeting in Dubai; however, after reaching out to the game’s governing body for the same, they bashed this information, calling it a "figment of imagination."

"No one knows if PCB chief Mr Najam Sethi has had any informal discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart Najmul Hasan Papon, but this can be said with a degree of certainty that no such discussions happened officially that Pakistan will play in Bangladesh," an ICC board source privy to the developments told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The source close to this information further added that BCCI, on its part, has provided assurance about providing visas to their Pakistani counterparts for the World Cup. ICC source also cleared the air relating to Bangladesh co-hosting the World Cup in the abovementioned scenario, saying they are not even in the scheme of things.

"The BCCI has categorically said that there will be no problems with procurement of visas. One of the main points for a host country is that all participating nations will be given visas on time. From ICC's part, Bangladesh is not even in its scheme of things as a co-host as of now," the source said.

Elaborating further on how irrelevant this thought even seems to be, the ICC source said in a case where Pakistan makes it to the semis or even the finals, how could they play those matches in Bangladesh?

"Suppose Pakistan reach the semi-finals or win to play the finals, do they expect the matches to be played in Bangladesh? This is not a theatre of absurd happening," the unnamed ICC source added.

On the other hand, the BCCI top bosses also believe that this ploy from the PCB is laid in revert to BCCI’s call on shift in venue for the Indian team for the Asia Cup.

"We understand that this is a kind of pressure tactic applied by PCB because of the Asia Cup issue. But let me tell you, ultimately, Asia Cup will also be played in UAE or Qatar and probably Pakistan will also have to play its matches in one of these countries," a BCCI source said on the same.