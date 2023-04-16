IPL 2023: DC assistant coach Shane Watson defends Prithvi Shaw post abysmal run out vs RCB

Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw was backed by both DC head coach Ricky Ponting and DC Director of Sourav Ganguly to have a bumper IPL 2023 before the start of the season. Five matches into the season, Shaw's score read 12,7,0,15 and 0.

Shaw's abysmal form with the bat has meant that DC never got a decent start at the top - a major factor that has played its part in the team losing five matches on the trot.

The team management, however, has backed Prithvi Shaw, who definitely has loads of talent, with DC assistant coach Shane Watson going on to say that players like Shaw don't fall off a tree.

"Prithvi is as skilled as any other batter in India. And everyone has seen that from the time he made his Test debut. The biggest thing for him is just to be able to allow himself to access the skills with no fear of making a mistake or getting out, said Watson.

"He can take down the best bowlers in the world and in all conditions. A player like Prithvi does not just fall out of a tree", he added.

Speaking on Shaw's latest dismissal for which the batsman has no one but himself to blame, Watson said, "Prithvi came off after sitting for 20 overs until the impact player rules came in. Otherwise he would be out there running around ready to take off and run that a little bit faster."

Notably, Prithvi Shaw had ran himself out on the fourth ball of Delhi innings as they chased 173 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

These early dismissals have added extra pressure on DC skipper and Shaw's opening partner David Warner who himself is under scrutiny for slow strike rate despite scoring 228 runs in five matches.

With no points in five matches so far, Delhi Capitals are looking ever so miserable this season with high chances of finishing last in the league.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE