IPL 2023: David Warner creates history, beats Virat Kohli to achieve THIS milestone

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner had an awful season as his team not only failed to qualify for the playoffs but only managed five wins in 14 matches. The Australian, however, had a great season with the bat as he scored more than 500 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and hit six fifties as well.

Warner is also the sixth highest run-scorer in IPL 2023 with 516 runs at an average of 36.86 but with a slower strike rate of 131. Warner's slower strike rate, however, can, in part, be attributed to failure of other batsmen, including Prithvi Shaw who failed miserably this season. Warner sets record straight David Warner, who scored 516 runs, crossed 500-run mark in the IPL for the seventh time - the most by any batsman. The Aussie surpassed Virat Kohli who earlier in the league notched up his sixth 500-run season. Warner, before 2023, had scored 500 or more runs in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020 season.

Virat, who also has 500+ runs this season, had previously recorded such seasons in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Also Read: Rinku Singh joins Suryakumar Yadav, Shaun Marsh in elite after 67 off 33 against LSG Warner's Impact on DC Delhi's batting this season was as horrible as it could be with Axar Patel being the second batsman behind Warner in most runs scored list. Axar, who is primarily a bowling all-rounder, scored 283 runs in 14 matches. The other two batsmen who crossed the 200-run mark for Delhi were Phil Salt, 218 runs and Rilee Rossouw, 209 runs, both in nine games each. DC's horrible show ends with a loss Delhi Capitals played their last match against Chennai Super Kings and lost the game by 77 runs. For most of the season, Delhi's batting was the reason of their woes which had already weakened by departure of Shreyas Iyer and unavailability of their star wicketkeeper- batsman Rishabh Pant.

Prithvi Shaw had the most disappointing season, scoring just 106 runs in eight games that including a fifty as well.

