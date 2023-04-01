IPL 2023: CSK optimistic on Ben Stokes' availability as bowler; likely to wait until '100% ready'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are unlikely to risk star acquisition Ben Stokes for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season until he is 100 percent ready for bowling. The England skipper made his CSK debut on Friday, March 31 and looked far from fit before getting out on 7. Despite being a bowling option coach Stephen Fleming opted not to risk Stokes and said he is "progressing well" in the post match.

"He had a fair amount of time off between the last Test match and getting here, and he had some medical work done on the knee," Fleming said.

Speaking on Stokes' fitness regime, Fleming insisted that they will be waiting to see him get fully fit before using him as an option. The four-time IPL champions used debutant Rajvardhan Hangargekar as bowling option as the youngster paid full dividends with three wickets. However, CSK ended on the wrong side of the result and lost by five wickets in the final over.

"We want to do the right thing by Ben and make sure that he's 100% ready to go.

"He's not there yet and that includes bowling form. We are working closely with him, but he's making really good progress. We're really happy with what he's done so far and I think he feels pretty positive about the progress he's made,” added Fleming.

As things stand, CSK are likely to use Hangargekar as an option in the bowling department, while also hoping Stokes gains his fitness.

"That's another addition to the side, when he starts bowling.

"We've got some good players to come in, and we've introduced some players today, so it's not all bad," Fleming said.

Chennai will next take the field on Monday, April 3 against Lucknow Super Giants in their first home match of the season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and will search for their first win. CSK will now be hoping for the Rs 16.25 crore signing comes good in the upcoming matches as they bid to win their record-equaling fifth IPL title.

