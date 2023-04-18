IPL 2023: CSK in awe of RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, post a 'LION' tweet for him

Chennai Super Kings may have won the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore but it wasn't without a scare that came from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell's blistering innings.

The duo added 126 runs for the third wicket after CSK skipper MS Dhoni, in a rare mistake behind the stumps, dropped his counterpart when he was on zero. The chance, which came on the second ball of the second over, would have resulted in the second wicket for CSK after getting Virat Kohli out cheaply in the first over of the RCB's chase itself.

Nonetheless, du Plessis took the second life with both hands and went on to score 33-ball 62. Such was an impact of his innings that even his previous team, Chennai Super Kings only, were in awe of him.

CSK's Twitter handle even tweeted a nice message for Faf du Plessis. "Oh how the lion stood his ground today! 🥳 Couldn’t help but whistle," read the tweet. Have a look at the tweet here:

The partnership between Maxi and Faf even stunned Dhoni, who said at the post-match presentation that if both of then had stayed, RCB would have won the game in 18 overs.

"Whenever you score 220, the batsmen have to keep on hitting. It's a matter of few overs in the middle. If Faf and Maxi had continued, they'd have won by the 18th over, so you need to get engrossed with the process, know what is the bowling change, what can I do from which end, what is really happening, if something has really changed," Dhoni had said.