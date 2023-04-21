IPL 2023: Chennai to host Qualifier 1 and Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and final in Ahmedabad

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will stage the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on Sunday, May 28 after the dates for the playoffs were revealed on Friday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Alongside Ahmedabad, Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium will host the Eliminator and the Qualifier -1 before the action heads to Gujarat. Ahmedabad will also host Qualifier 2 with a month to go before the start of the playoffs. This will be the second time in back-to-back years, Ahmedabad will stage the final with all teams still in the mix for the playoffs.