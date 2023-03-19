IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings announce replacement for injured Kyle Jamieson

Four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings roped in South African fast bowler Sisanda Magala as a replacement for injured Kyle Jamieson in the squad for the upcoming IPL 2023. Magala, 32, who remained unsold at IPL 2023 auction in December last year, is now picked at his base price of INR 50 lacs.

CSK purchased the lanky Kiwi seamer Jamieson for INR 1 crore earlier, but he suffered a recurrence of a lower-back stress fracture and subsequently got ruled out of the England series first and then the IPL 2023. He is likely to spend some more time on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Magala’s selection doesn’t come as a surprise as he was the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker in the maiden edition of SA20, where he picked 14 wickets at an economy of 8.68 for the inaugural winners, Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Often known for his death bowling, the right-arm seamer picked half of his wickets inside the Powerplay. Besides, he also comes across as a handy lower-order batter, having notched two fifties in the T20 format.

As reported earlier, South Africa is scheduled to face the Netherlands at home in a two-match ODI series – that is part of the ODI Super League, which will further determine who will be the final eight teams to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

As Proteas are yet to qualify for this year’s mega tournament, for them to punch their ticket, they will need to beat the Holland side; for that they would want their top players to feature in two matches – scheduled for March 31st and April 2nd. It means all the South African players who were supposed to feature for their respective IPL franchises even before the start of the tournament will now join in late.

Although the squad for the same is yet to get announced, Magala, who recently got awarded the central contract, is also expected to get picked for the Netherlands ODIs.

The right-hand seamer last represented South Africa during the home England series, where in two matches he picked four wickets.