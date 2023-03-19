SA vs WI: Record-breaker Shai Hope expects Windies to carry winning momentum forward following 1st ODI victory

Newly-appointed Windies ODI captain Shai Hope slammed his 14th hundred against South Africa in the second match of the series on Saturday in East London. The right-handed Hope batted at the number fourth spot in the second One-Dayer and completed his tenth away ODI century in his 37th inning – becoming the fastest to achieve this feat, with Ab de Villiers (64) and Chris Gayle (66) following him on the list.

Shai Hope becomes the fastest to 10 hundreds in away ODIs.



Fastest by innings

37 - SHAI HOPE

64 - AB de Villiers

66 - Chris Gayle

67 - Virat Kohli

100 - Rohit Sharma#SAvWI — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 18, 2023 ×

Upon leading his team to a famous win by 48 runs, Hope said he likes how his captaincy tenure has started and that he wants his side to do everything possible to make sure they are carrying this winning momentum forward. Following a tough 2022, where Windies struggled to cross the line on most occasions under Nicholas Pooran in ODIs, the former two-time world champions will now look to improve its record in the World Cup year.

Speaking on the same after the match, Hope said, "I am definitely going to take it on full speed. It's about giving my all to the team. I am getting support from all ends. I have got support from guys off the field and on the field. I've got to keep embracing the responsibility, and when the time comes to shine, I'll do so."

Although Shai Hope made headlines for his match-winning hundred in the first innings (128* off 115 balls), Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma also hogged limelight during the chase as he also smashed a hundred (144 off 118 balls). Talking highly of that inning from Bavuma, who last week only scored a brilliant 172 in the second inning of the Johannesburg Test, Hope said for that to go in the losing cause felt unfair.

"Temba Bavuma - an inning like that deserves to be a victorious inning, but it just so happened that we came out on top at the end. I must give him credit for the way he controlled the innings. He played the situation well and he really deserved to win the game but there can only be one winner," Hope said as quoted by the ESPNcricinfo.