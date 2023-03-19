ugc_banner

SA vs WI: Record-breaker Shai Hope expects Windies to carry winning momentum forward following 1st ODI victory

East London, South AfricaEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: Mar 19, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

Elated with ODI captaincy debut Shai Hope wants Windies to continue winning Photograph:(Twitter)

In his first match as Windies ODI captain, Shai Hope scored his 14th hundred, hitting an unbeaten 128* off 115 balls in the second ODI against South Africa.

Newly-appointed Windies ODI captain Shai Hope slammed his 14th hundred against South Africa in the second match of the series on Saturday in East London. The right-handed Hope batted at the number fourth spot in the second One-Dayer and completed his tenth away ODI century in his 37th inning – becoming the fastest to achieve this feat, with Ab de Villiers (64) and Chris Gayle (66) following him on the list.

Upon leading his team to a famous win by 48 runs, Hope said he likes how his captaincy tenure has started and that he wants his side to do everything possible to make sure they are carrying this winning momentum forward. Following a tough 2022, where Windies struggled to cross the line on most occasions under Nicholas Pooran in ODIs, the former two-time world champions will now look to improve its record in the World Cup year.

Speaking on the same after the match, Hope said, "I am definitely going to take it on full speed. It's about giving my all to the team. I am getting support from all ends. I have got support from guys off the field and on the field. I've got to keep embracing the responsibility, and when the time comes to shine, I'll do so."

Although Shai Hope made headlines for his match-winning hundred in the first innings (128* off 115 balls), Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma also hogged limelight during the chase as he also smashed a hundred (144 off 118 balls). Talking highly of that inning from Bavuma, who last week only scored a brilliant 172 in the second inning of the Johannesburg Test, Hope said for that to go in the losing cause felt unfair.

"Temba Bavuma - an inning like that deserves to be a victorious inning, but it just so happened that we came out on top at the end. I must give him credit for the way he controlled the innings. He played the situation well and he really deserved to win the game but there can only be one winner," Hope said as quoted by the ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, after the first game got washed out, the second ODI was a closely-fought contest. After Windies posted a mammoth 335 for eight, the hosts, despite getting a good start fell short of the target by 48 runs. The final ODI will now be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday, March 21st.

