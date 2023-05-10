IPL 2023: Chennai close in on GT with 27-run win over DC at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings reduced the gap between them and first-placed Gujarat Titans to one point after beating Delhi Capitals by 27 runs in match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK now have 15 points in 12 matches while GT have 16 in 11 games.

Chasing 168, Delhi never looked comfortable as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with skipper David Warner going for a duck on the second ball of the chase.

By the time Delhi lost their fifth wicket in the form of Rilee Rossouw on a team score of 89, 14.3 overs had already been over. Before Rossouw (35 off 37), Delhi lost Phil Salt (17 off 11) on 20, Mitchell Marsh (5) on 25, and Manish Pandey (27) with 84 runs on board. Rossouw and Pandey added 59 runs for the fourth wicket but took nearly nine overs to add those runs.

Axar Patel then played a decent hand of 21 off 12 but the efforts fell short. For Chennai, Matheesha Pathirana took three wickets, Deepak Chahar took two and Ravindra Jadeja picked one. There were two run-outs as well, one by Rahane and one by Moeen Ali, as DC could only manage 140/8 in 20 overs.

Earlier, CSK won the toss and elected to bat first on what looked like a typical Chennai pitch. CSK, however, got off to a decent start as Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 32 runs for the first wicket in four overs before DC spinner Axar Patel struck with his first ball of the match. Patel trapped Conway LBW on 10 off 13.

Gaikwad also departed on the first ball after the powerplay on 24 off 18 as Axar got him caught on long-off. Moeen Ali came in next with CSK two down for 49 but was done by Kuldeep Yadav's wrist spin, having scored just seven off 10 balls. Ajinkya was the fourth wicket to fall as DC spinners choked the flow of run and left CSK reeling four down on 77 runs in 11.1 overs.

Cameos from Shivam Dube (25 off 12), Ambati Rayudu (23 off 17), and Ravindra Jadeja (21 off 16) took CSK to 167/8 in 20 overs. From DC, Mitchell Marsh was the most successful bowler with 3/18 in three overs. Axar Patel claimed 2/27 in four overs, while Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav took one wicket apiece.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE