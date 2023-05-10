IPL 2023: MS Dhoni sends Chepauk crowd in frenzy with 20-run cameo in CSK vs DC tie - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a larger than life figure in cricket and the fact was proven once again during the match 55 against the Delhi Capitals when he came to bat at Chepauk.

The wicketkeeper-batsman came in to bat in the 17th over of CSK's innings amid deafening noise from the fans. He was on the crease till the second-last ball of the match and played just nine balls with the crowd loving every single one of them whole-heartedly.

Dhoni scored 20 runs off those nine balls and hit two mammoth sixes plus a four in his innings, sending the crowd in frenzy with each of these hits.



When @msdhoni cut loose! 💪 💪



Earlier, CSK won the toss and elected to bat first on what looked like a typical Chennai pitch. CSK, however, got off to decent start as Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 32 runs for the first wicket in four overs before DC spinner Axar Patel struck with his first ball of the match. Patel trapped Conway LBW on 10 off 13.

Gaikwad also departed on the first ball after the powerplay on 24 off 18 as Axar got him caught on long-off. Moeen Ali came in next with CSK two down for 49 but was done by Kuldeep Yadav's wrist spin, having score just seven off 10 balls. Ajinkya was the fourth wicket to fall as DC spinners choked the flow of run and left CSK reeling four down on 77 runs in 11.1 overs.

Cameos from Shivam Dube (25 off 12), Ambati Rayudu (23 off 17), and Ravindra Jadeja (21 off 16) took CSK to 167/8 in 20 overs. From DC, Mitchell Marsh was the most successful bowler with 3/18 in three overs. Axar Patel also claimed 2/27 in four overs while Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav took one apiece.

