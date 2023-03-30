IPL 2023: Captaincy twist at SRH with Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to lead in Aiden Markram's absence for RR clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will have another captaincy twist in their opening Indian Premier League (IPL) contest on Sunday, April 2 against Rajasthan Royals. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be seen donning the captain’s armband for the opening clash against Rajasthan Royals with new permanent skipper Aiden Markram not available for the contest.

Why is Markram not available for IPL opener?

Currently, the newly appointed SRH skipper is on international duty with South Africa and will arrive in India on Monday, April 3. South Africa are currently engaged in a two-match ODI series and will have to win the series to secure an automatic spot in the ODI World Cup later in the year. South Africa need to win the series 2-0 while also hoping for Bangladesh to make them a favour.

If Ireland lose one of their matches against Bangladesh in May and South Africa win the series against the Dutch they will book their place in the ODI World Cup and will not need to play in the match.

Markram had a productive IPL 2022 and scored 381 runs with a strike rate near 140 while he was also part of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape side that won the inaugural season of the SA20. Markram amassed 366 runs at a strike rate of 127.97 while also scalping 11 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar gets captaincy nod

In Markram’s absence, SRH’s long-standing man Bhuvneshwar Kumar will take over the nods of captaincy. The Indian pacer has been with the franchise since 2013 and was part of the IPL-winning side in 2016 under David Warner. Bhuvneshwar was also India’s vice-captain in the Ireland tour of 2022 when Hardik Pandya led the side.

SRH squad for IPL 2023

Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Aiden Markram(out of RR clash), Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

WATCH WION LIVE HERE