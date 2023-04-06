IPL 2023: Big blow to Rajasthan Royals as Jos Buttler set to miss Delhi Capitals clash - Reports

Rajasthan Royals will miss star batter Jos Buttler for their next match against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, as per the latest reports. Against Punjab Kings on Wednesday night, RR's Jos Buttler, while grabbing Shahrukh’s Khan catch, injured his finger, for which he had to get multiple stitches; and because of this only he didn’t open, and Ravi Ashwin was sent instead.

Speaking after yet another close contest between both these sides at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, RR captain Sanju Samson revealed that Buttler was unfit and received stitches after taking the catch.

“Jos was not fit. He was getting stitches for his finger after the catch,” said Samson after the match, which Rajasthan Royals lost by five runs.

Even during Rajasthan’s innings, Buttler came one down and struck a six and a boundary before he got out caught and bowled by Nathan Ellis on 19 off 11 balls.

Playing on their secondary home ground, Rajasthan won the toss and asked Punjab to bat first. New opening pair in Prabhsimran Singh and captain Shikhar Dhawan wreaked havoc, hitting 90 runs for the first-wicket stand. While wickets tumbled quickly after that, veteran Dhawan held one end and kept scoring at will. Meanwhile, he also completed his 50th fifty plus score in IPL, equalling Virat Kohli’s record.

Courtesy for a proper batting show, Punjab scored a mammoth 197 for four in 20 overs.

Royals, who were coming off a great win over SunRisers Hyderabad, didn’t start well and lost two wickets inside the first four overs. Buttler also departed inside the Powerplay, leaving Royals in hot waters. The middle-order also tried bailing the side out of trouble, but with controlled bowling, Punjab remained ahead in the game.

However, the game-changing moment came during the fag end when Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer unleashed the attack to the opposition but eventually failed to cross the line as they lost the match by five runs.