IPL 2023: Buttler's reaction goes viral after Ashwin leaves Dhawan with a warning at non-striker's end - Watch

Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition saw the Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five runs in a high-scoring thriller at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Wednesday (April 05). During the game, there were several thrilling moments but R Ashwin giving a run-out warning to Shikhar Dhawan at the non-striker's end certainly made heads turn.

Moreover, the cameras soon shifted towards Ashwin's RR teammate Jos Buttler, stationed at the deep, and the video of the entire incident has gone viral in no time.

Ash warning Gabbar and Jos going "I've seen this movie before" in his head - it's all happening at Barsapara 😅



It happened in the fourth ball of the seventh over when opener Prabhsimran Singh was on strike with captain Dhawan at the non-striker's end. Ashwin (who returned with 4-0-25-1) warned Dhawan of backing too far as he found him out of his crease. He left him with a warning as Buttler's reaction went viral on social media platforms. In IPL 2019, Ashwin had dismissed Buttler in such a fashion during RR's home tie versus Punjab, then known as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Back then, Ashwin was leading Punjab whereas Buttler remained a part of the RR camp.