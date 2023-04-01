IPL 2023: Ben Stokes is not 100% yet, we are working closely with him, reveals CSK coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has provided latest update on Ben Stokes, who made his debut for his newest franchise in the IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans. During the New Zealand tour earlier, Stokes felt discomfort in his knee and didn’t bowl much in the second Test. Fast forward to IPL 2023, the situation remains same as Stokes is still isn’t 100% fit and didn’t bowl for similar reasons.

In the first innings, Stokes scored six off just seven balls, hitting a boundary before getting out to the Player of the Match, Rashid Khan. Even while during fielding he gave his all, Stokes still looked uneasy. Elaborating on the same, CSK coach Fleming revealed Stokes isn’t fit completely but is progressing as things stand. He further stated that management isn’t rushing into getting him fit but will work with him closely.

“He’s progressing well. He had a fair time off between the last Test match and getting here. And he had some medical work done on the knee. We want to do the right thing by making sure that he’s a 100 percent ready to go. He’s not there yet, and that includes bowling form. We are working closely with him, but he’s making really good progress," Fleming told reporters following CSK’s loss to Gujarat on Friday night.

Adding despite limitations, Stokes impressed him in his first outing for Chennai, and that when the English international will be able to bowl, it would be an added advantage.

“Really happy with what he’s done so far. I think he feels pretty positive about the progress he’s made. That’s another addition to the side - when he starts bowling. We’ve got some good players to come in, and we’ve introduced some players today. So not all bad,” Fleming added.

Meanwhile, Chennai suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of the defending champions in Ahmedabad. Batting first after losing the toss, CSK lost Devon Conway, Moeen Ali early on, but in-form batter Ruturaj Gaikwad held one end and unleashed the attack to the opposition. GT’s star bowler Rashid Khan proved too good for CSK as he picked up two wickets, including the big one of Gaikwad on 92.