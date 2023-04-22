IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh's golden arm leads PBKS to last-gasp win; beat MI by 13 runs in thriller

Arshdeep Singh’s sensational final over secured Punjab Kings a thrilling win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against Mumbai Indians. Asked to score 16 runs in the final over, Arsdeep Singh demolished the stump twice while keeping Tim David away from the strike and saw PBKS win by 13 runs. The defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for Mumbai as they came into the contest with a party atmosphere with Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday on Monday.

Arshdeep leads PBKS to thrilling win

MI did not have the best start to their innings as they started their run chase of 215 when Ishan Kishan (1) was dismissed in the second over. However, skipper Rohit Sharma (44) and Cameron Green (67 off 43) helped Mumbai mount a smart chase. Rohit was dismissed in the 10th over after which Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26) joined the party and almost helped Mumbai to a win. However, Suryakumar was dismissed in the 18th over which saw a major change in momentum.

With 16 to defend in the final over, Arshdeep Singh was the hero of the match for PBKS as he kept Tim David away from the strike. In extraordinary events, he dismissed Tilak Varma (3) and Nehal Wadhera (0) on back-to-back deliveries and broke the stump on both occasions. In the final over he only gave away two runs and guided PBKS to a famous win.

Earlier, Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia's quick-fire knocks took Punjab Kings' total to 214/8 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Punjab Kings got to a flying start even though they lost the wicket of Matthew Short (11) quite early in the innings. The talented duo of Indian youngsters Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide played some beautiful shots that kept the PBKs scoreboard ticking. PBKS crossed the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs. At the end of six overs, PBKS end the powerplay at 58/1 with Prabhsimran Singh (25*) and Atharva Taide (19*) unbeaten.

Mumbai will next take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Ap before they return to Wankhede Stadium to play against Rajasthan Royals. On the horizon, Punjab will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Mohali on Friday, April 28. The win also sees PBKS reach eight points and go level with Mumbai in the IPL standings.

