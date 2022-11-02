IPL 2023: Another change in captaincy! Shikhar Dhawan replaces Mayank Agarwal as PBKS skipper

Captaining an IPL franchise isn't an easy job by any means. Over the years, many superstar cricketers have not been able to do justice to the role of captaincy. Many captains have been replaced after a few bad seasons. Mayank Agarwal is now the latest to join the list as Punjab Kings (PBKS) have appointed senior batter Shikhar Dhawan as the franchise's captain for IPL 2023.

Dhawan's appointment was confirmed after Punjab's team meeting on Wednesday (November 02) where the newly-appointed coach Trevor Bayliss also backed the move. PBKS' official Twitter handle shared a post and wrote, "#𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝, 𝐰𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐤𝐡𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐡𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐛 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬!"

It is to be noted that Dhawan will now return to the role of captaincy in the IPL after a decade. Earlier, he led the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when they had been introduced in IPL 2013.

Speaking of Mayank, the right-hander didn't have an impressive start as IPL captain in the 2022 edition. He wasn't at his best with the bat, despite batting at different positions, and managed only 196 runs from 13 matches. It was the Indian opener's worst-ever season since being given the opening job by the Punjab franchise on a full-time basis.

Under Mayank, PBKS managed only seven victories from 14 encounters and finished in the sixth position in the points table. Overall, Bayliss-Dhawan have a huge task in hand to revamp the squad and take them to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.