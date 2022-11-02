We never had any doubts: Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli's batting heroics in T20 WC after India beat Bangladesh

On Wednesday (November 02), India beat Bangladesh in a crucial Super 12 clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 edition. Both the Asian teams locked horns at the iconic Adelaide Oval, Adelaide where Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangla Tigers asked India to bat first.

Losing Rohit Sharma for cheap, KL Rahul's 50 and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 44-ball 64, laced with 8 fours and a six, took India to 184 for 6 in 20 overs. Bangladesh were off to a flier and were 66 for no loss after seven overs before rain made its presence felt. After play resumed, the revised target for them was 151 in 15 overs with a well-set Liton Das. Liton was run out for a magnificent 27-ball 60, courtesy of Rahul's rapid throw from the deep, as India clawed their way back into the contest and won by five runs (DLS method).

While Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya were among wickets Md Shami also played his part with the ball, the Indian fielders rose to the occasion post the rain break. Nonetheless, it was well setup by Kohli and he walked away with the Player-of-the-Match award.

At the post-match presentation, Rohit lauded his predecessor Kohli and spoke at length regarding his solid form. He said, "In my opinion he was always there, it was a matter of few innings here and there, he got it in the Asia Cup. We never had any doubts and the way he has been batting in this World Cup has been tremendous and he is really doing it for us."

In the run-up to the T20 WC, Kohli was struggling for runs before he redeemed himself as the second-highest run-getter in the Asia Cup 2022 edition. Since then, he has looked at his fluent best and is looking in his elements in the ongoing T20 WC. He already has three half-centuries in four games and became the highest run-getter in the current edition during the Bangladesh tie.

ALSO READ | T20 WC 2022 points table: Here's a look at Super 12 standings after India beat Bangladesh in a thriller

Meanwhile, Kohli told the broadcasters after bagging the POTM award (his second in the ongoing competition), "Pretty close game. Not as close as we would have liked it to be. A good day with the bat. When I went in there was a bit of pressure. I didn't want little mistakes to curb my instincts. I am in a happy place. I don't want to compare it with the past. As soon as I knew the WC is in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. Good cricketing shots will be the key here is what I know. Hitting through the line is what I do in every format. It is just an extension for me. I love playing at this ground. This makes me feel at home. When I come to Adelaide, I am meant to enjoy myself and keep batting."

Courtesy of his 64, Kohli also surpassed Mahela Jayawardene (1,016) to become the highest run-getter in the T20 WC history. His tally now stands at 1,065 following his blitz versus the Bangla Tigers.