T20 WC 2022 points table: Here's a look at Super 12 standings after India beat Bangladesh in a thriller

India beat Bangladesh in another thrilling clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 edition on Wednesday (November 02). After two back-to-back victories, India lost a low-scoring thriller versus South Africa in Perth, on October 30, before returning to winning ways in a close rain-curtailed encounter versus the Bangla Tigers at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Being asked to bat first, Rohit & Co. rode on half-centuries from KL Rahul (50) and Virat Kohli (44-ball 64 not out) and R Ashwin's 6-ball 13* to post a competitive 184 for 6 in 20 overs. In reply, Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh came out all guns blazing in the run-chase and rode on Liton Das' rapid 27-ball 60 to be ahead of India during the rain break, when they were well-placed at 66 for no loss in seven overs. Back then, they were 17 runs ahead of India in DLS score but his departure soon after the rain break titled the momentum in India's favour.

With the revised target being 151 in 15 overs, Bangladesh's chase went downwards as wickets fell in regular intervals whereas the Indian fielders also rose to the occasion. Arshdeep Singh (2 for 38), Hardik Pandya (2 for 28) and Md Shami were among wickets. Rahul's throw to dismiss Liton changed the momentum for India. Eventually, India restricted Bangladesh to 145-6 as they lost by five runs (DLS)

Here's the Group 2 table after India beat Bangladesh in a crucial Super 12 tie:

At the post-match presentation, Rohit said, "I was calm and nervous at the same time. It was important for us as a group to stay calm and execute our plans. With 10 wickets in hand it could've gone either way but after the break we did well."

In Group 1, New Zealand remain atop followed by England and Australia, all of them at five points each.

On Thursday (November 03), Pakistan will take on South Africa -- the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far -- in another riveting Super 12 clash in Group 2, at the SCG, Sydney.