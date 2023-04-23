IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane masterclass stuns KKR as CSK win by 49 runs, maintain winning streak

Ajinkya Rahane’s unbelievable 71 from 29 balls and fifties from the left-handed pair of Devon Conway and Shivam Dube in the first innings helped CSK post the biggest-ever total (235 for four) at the Eden Gardens in IPL. Twin wickets each from seamer Tushar Deshpande and spinner Maheesh Theekshana ensured the touring side is walking away with a 49-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders.

After being asked to bat first, Chennai openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and in-form Devon Conway began unleashing boundaries inside the Powerplay and put pressure on KKR straightaway. Gaikwad’s wicket brought the game-changer for the night, Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, who then joined hands with Conway and broke KKR bowling’s back with an array of shots.

While Conway departed after completing his fifty, Rahane didn’t put brakes and kept scoring at will. Shivam Dube, who also enjoyed batting in IPL 2023, took the attack to the opposition as the pair put KKR’s back against the wall.

With so many boundaries and a few fifties, CSK innings were making headlines with each passing over, but what caught everyone's attention was Rahane’s superb knock of 71 from 29 balls, which included six fours and five sixes – at a strike rate of 244.83.

Thanks to an unmatched level of hitting, CSK posed the highest-ever total at the venue – 235 for four.

KKR, in the reply, lost two wickets inside the first two overs and already looked terrified of what happened earlier. Though Venkatesh Iyer and Captain Nitish Rana tried to save the sinking ship, the pressure of the massive target was so much that eventually, they crumbled under it.

Jason Roy and Rinku Singh were two players who could cross the fifty run-mark but still couldn’t prevent the inevitable, as the hosts lost the match by 49 runs.

With this win, CSK won its third straight match, while KKR lost its fourth game on the trot. Chennai is now leading the points chart with five wins in seven games.