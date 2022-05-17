IPL 2022 updated points table: SRH remain alive in the race for playoffs with win over MI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 3 runs in a thrilling encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday (May 17) to keep their playoffs hopes alive. SRH successfully defended a total of 193 runs after Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a stunning maiden 19th over including a wicket to take the game away from Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians required 19 runs to win off the last two overs when Bhuvneshwar came out to bowl the penultimate over for SRH. He dismissed MI debutant Sanjay Yadav on the second delivery of the over before bowling four dot balls against Bumrah to complete a wicket-maiden 19th over.

Young Fazalhaq Farooqi went on to defend 19 off the final over to seal a thrilling 3-run win for SRH. Tim David played a sensational knock of 46 runs off 18 balls and had almost taken Mumbai Indians home before an unfortunate run out sent him packing in the 18th over. His effort went in vain as MI failed to get over the line.

With the win, Sunrisers Hyderabad remain at the 8th spot with 12 points from 13 matches but are alive in the race for the playoffs. They will have to win their final game of the season against Punjab Kings on May 22 to have an outside chance of finishing in the top four.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table:

Batting first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, SRH made a massive change in their line-up as Priya Garg opened with Abhishek Sharma instead of skipper Kane Williamson. While Sharma was dismissed cheaply, Garg scored a quickfire 42 off 26 balls and added a 78-run stand for the second wicket with Rahul Tripathi.

Tripathi continued his brilliant run with a sensational 76 off 44 balls laced with nine fours and three sixes. Nicholas Pooran to played a good cameo of 22-bal 38 to help SRH post 193 runs on the board in the must-win game. The bowlers then managed to stop MI on 190 to keep SRH in the race for the playoffs.