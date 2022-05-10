IPL 2022 updated points table after Gujarat Titans thrash Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs

Gujarat Titans (GT) bounced back to winning ways after two back-to-back losses as they thrashed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 62 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday (May 10). Gujarat Titans produced a clinical performance with the ball to bundle out LSG for a paltry 82 runs while defending a moderate total of 144 runs.

It was a superb show from the GT bowlers, who kept taking wickets at regular intervals to ensure LSG never looked in control of the run-chase. Young pacer Yash Dayal struck early in the Powerplay to get rid of Quinton de Kock (11) cheaply before LSG skipper KL Rahul was sent back by Mohammed Shami in the 5th over.

It was a Rashid Khan show post the departure of the LSG openers as the Afghanistan spinner ran through their batting line-up. Rashid recorded his best figures in IPL as he bagged a four wicket-haul while conceding only 24 runs off his 3.5 overs. Rashid picked up the important wickets of Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder and Avesh Khan to complete his four-wicket haul.

With the comprehensive win, Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2022. They now have 18 points from nine wins and three defeats in 12 matches this season. GT will be hoping to finish the league stage in the top two spots.

Check out the updated IPL 2022 points table:

While Rashid was the star with the ball for Gujarat Titans on a sluggish track at the MCA Stadium, opener Shubman Gill top-scored with the bat. Gill played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 63 and stayed out in the middle from the start to end to ensure GT had a fighting total of 144 runs on the board.