'There is no hero worship': Gautam Gambhir explains reason behind Lucknow Super Giants' success in IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have enjoyed a terrific run so far in their debut campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. LSG were one of the two teams who are drafted in the competition this year and have had a brilliant tournament under captain KL Rahul and mentor Gautam Gambhir.

LSG got off to a losing start in the tournament as they suffered a defeat in their opening game against Gujarat Titans. However, they were quick to stage a comeback and won 8 out of their next ten matches in the competition. With 8 wins in 11 games so far, LSG were placed at the top of the IPL 2022 points table heading into the game against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday (May 10).

Both the debutants LSG and Gujarat Titans have 16 points each in the tournament so far and the winner of Tuesday's contest between the two will become the first team to make it to the playoffs this season. Ahead of his side's clash against Gujarat Titans, Gambhir explained the reason behind his side's success in IPL 2022.

The former India opener credited work done at the auction as the major reason behind the team's stellar run stating how 50% of the job was done at the auction table. But Gambhir also explained it's not just about getting the players in but also their performances on the field matter.

Also Read: 'Something is big is coming': Yuvraj makes bold prediction about Rohit amid poor run in IPL 2022



"The auction is very important. 50% of the job is done on the auction table. It helps the management when you pick a good side. But as long as they don't perform on the field, it doesn't matter even if you pick the best possible players. The franchise is new but the players are not new. This is not an excuse as all the players are experienced," said Gambhir

Gambhir, who won two IPL titles as captain with his former IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also gave an insight about the dressing room atmosphere at LSG and said there is no her worshipping in the squad. Gambhir added there is only one monster which is the franchise itself and not any player.

"It helps all players come in with a clean slate and without any baggage. There is no better opportunity than playing for a new franchise and leaving a legacy from the start. The biggest secret to our success is that we have just one monster, and that is the franchise, LSG. There is no hero worship," said Gambhir.

" In T20s and in the IPL, you can't brush things under the carpet. The day you start feeling that you are doing extremely well, your downfall starts. Still, a lot to improve" he added.

Also Read: 'Does he say the same for Rohit?': Matthew Hayden on Ravi Shastri advising Virat Kohli to take a break

While skipper Rahul has been among the runs and has led from the front with the bat, the likes of Deepak Hooda, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan and Quinton de Kock have been among the top performers for LSG and have played a huge role in their success so far this season.

With 16 points so far this season, LSG are all but certain to find a spot in the playoffs but they will be hoping to finish in the top two.