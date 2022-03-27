IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings - Head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hoping for a fresh start under the leadership of new skipper Faf du Plessis when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dy Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (March 27). Both RCB and PBKS are yet to win their maiden IPL title and are heading into the 2022 season with new captains at the helm.

While Du Plessis has replaced Virat Kohli as the new captain of RCB, Mayank Agarwal will be leading Punjab Kings after being appointed as the full-time captain of the franchise following KL Rahul's exit. Both RCB and PBKS had revamped their respective squads ahead of the new season and will be looking to get off to a winning start.

Punjab had retained only two players ahead of the mega auction in the form of their skipper Mayank and young pacer Harpreet Brar. They went on to rope in the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone among others to build a formidable squad with a great mix of youth and experience.

However, both Bairstow and Rabada are set to miss the opener against RCB and PBKS will face a tricky situation in picking their four overseas players for the clash. While they will have Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting, Livingstone might bat at number four.

Odean Smith, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell and Nathan Ellis are the only other overseas players available for selection for PBKS and it remains to be seen who will make the cut in the final XI.

RCB will rely heavily on Du Plessis to get them a good start at the top and are likely to head into the clash with a trio of all-rounders in the form of Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey and Sherfane Rutherford, who can all be game-changers with the bat and the ball. Du Plessis is likely to open with Anuj Rawat with Kohli batting at no.3 in Glenn Maxwell's absence.

Here is all you need to know about the RCB vs PBKS clash in IPL 2022:

Head to head:

Punjab Kings have a slight edge over Royal Challengers Bangalore when it comes to the head to head record between the two teams. Punjab have 15 wins to their name in 28 meetings against RCB compared to the latter's 13.

Stats:

Virat Kohli has the most runs against Punjab Kings among all batters in the current RCB squad. Kohli has 741 runs against the Punjab franchise and will look to extend his tally with a big knock on Sunday.

Trivia:

In the last five encounters between the two teams, Punjab Kings have managed to beat RCB thrice. However, in the previous meeting between the two teams, RCB came out on top against Punjab by six runs.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Chama V Milind, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel