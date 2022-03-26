IPL 2022: ‘Reminded me of MS Dhoni’ – Sachin Tendulkar’s high praise for KKR’s Sheldon Jackson

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson earned high praise from legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar after producing a lightning quick stumping to dismiss Robin Uthappa during the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

Sachin compared him to MS Dhoni and wrote on his official Twitter account - "That was an outstanding stumping. @ShelJackson27’s speed reminded me of @msdhoni. Lightning fast!!".

Robin Uthappa was tricked by Varun Chakravarty in the eighth over of the Chennai Super Kings innings as the ball skidded off the track and Uthappa missed it completely after stepping out of the crease. Jackson was on the ball in a flash and took off the bails neatly in complete the dismissal.

Meanwhile former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh had a unique advice for Jackson.

"Dear #SheldonJackson please wear a helmet when u keeping to spinners! You are a very talented player and have a golden opportunity after a long time be safe!!! And all the best, " said Yuvraj.

KKR went with two special wicketkeepers in the IPL 2022 opener with Jackson keeping the wickets and England’s Sam Billings playing as a specialist batsman. Jackson, who has been a part of KKR for quite some time, was bought in the auctions for INR 60 lakhs.

The KKR bowlers performed quite well but MS Dhoni fought back with a brilliant half century as CSK posted 131/5 in 20 overs. Umesh Yadav took two wickets in the beginning while Varun Chakravarty and Andre Russell took one wicket each as KKR dominated most of the innings in the encounter.