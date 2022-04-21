IPL 2022: R Ashwin recalls funny chat with Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna during KKR-RR clash

Match 30 of the IPL 2022 edition saw Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Monday (April 18). The match went down to the wire as the high-scoring thriller produced plenty of moments for the ardent fans before the one-time winners Sanju Samson-led RR franchise emerged on top by seven runs.

The clash saw as many as 427 runs being scored in less than 40 overs along with 15 wickets being fallen. Thus, the match had something for everyone but it was predominantly led by the big-hitters. With RR being asked to bat first, they rode on Jos Buttler's 103 and rapid knocks from Samson-Shimron Hetmyer to post 217-5. In reply, KKR were in the hunt courtesy of skipper Shreyas Iyer's 85 and Aaron Finch's 58 along with Umesh Yadav's cameo before Yuzvendra Chahal's 5 for 40 propelled RR past the finish line.

R Ashwin, who returned with a wicket in the form of KKR's Andre Russell, was also part of the RR XI for the epic face-off versus KKR. Recalling his funny chat with Navdeep Saini and Prasidh Krishna, during Rajasthan's batting, the wily off-spin bowling all-rounder revealed how Saini kept the mood light in the dugout during the tense contest.

“Everybody was laughing while we were batting. Sanga (Kumar Sangakkara) was laughing, and so were others. Except for a group, say a squad of four or five members was totally serious. And those were me, Saini, Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, & Boult because we were going to bat next right? Saini did not play yesterday (in the game against KKR). Also, McCoy seems to be a silent type. And we were watching the match and then something happened like how it happens in Tamil cinema," Ashwin began, as he narrated the incident on his YouTube channel.

"Saini casually started like, "Bhaiya... what do you think are the safe total runs that should be on the board?" I was looking at the total & replied back to him that they are playing well... So 230 runs should be safe for us. And Prasidh Krishna was like, "do you really think 230 is enough?"

Ashwin further asserted, “He (Prasidh) will speak both in Tamil and Kannada at times and I was like, dude 230 is really enough. Suddenly Saini seemed to be very silent like in a graveyard. He kept watching the match but it looked like he was not having any emotions on his face. And I said to him, you asked me a question and now, you are quiet. He said, “Bhaiya, I was having a deep contemplation and I think 300 runs should really be enough".

“He made us all burst into laughter even though it was a very tense situation. It was really good. After the match, we were going back to our dressing room. Kuldeep Sen was very happy. Saini came to me and said, this is why I was saying to you that 300 would have been the safest total. I was having a conversation with the Team management, Rajamani and all said that we were short of 10-15 runs. And Saini was like, Bhaiya, I already told you right. We were actually short of 80 runs,” Ashwin revealed.

Courtesy their seven-run win over KKR, RR are at the third position in the points table. They have four wins from six encounters and will now face Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 22 (Friday).