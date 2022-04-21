WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar impresses with unplayable yorker to rattle batter's stumps ahead of MI-CSK tie

WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar bowls an unplayable yorker before MI-CSK clash (Photo | Screengrab) Photograph:( Twitter )
Junior Tendulkar impressed one and all with his raw pace and by bowling an unplayable yorker to rattle a batter's stumps in the MI nets. Here's his unplayable yorker before the CSK clash -
Arjun Tendulkar continues to be a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) but hasn't got any chance since the past few editions. Nonetheless, Sachin Tendulkar's son remains focused on representing the Rohit Sharma-led franchise in the near future and continues to sweat it out at the MI nets.
Ahead of the five-time winners Mumbai's much-awaited clash versus arch-rivals and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on Thursday evening (April 21) at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, Jr Tendulkar impressed one and all with his raw pace and by bowling an unplayable yorker to rattle a batter's stumps in the MI nets. Here's the video of the delivery which was shared by MI's official Twitter handle:
You ain't missing the 🎯 if your name is 𝔸ℝ𝕁𝕌ℕ! 😎#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians MI TV pic.twitter.com/P5eTfp47mG— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2022
It will be interesting to see if the MI team management spring in a surprise and include Arjun in the playing XI for Thursday's showdown versus CSK, at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. He can be handy with his left-arm pace and contribution with the bat lower down the order. For MI, they need to find a way to notch up few successive wins after conceding their first six games in IPL 2022 and being on the brink of an early elimination.