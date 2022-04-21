WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar impresses with unplayable yorker to rattle batter's stumps ahead of MI-CSK tie

Arjun Tendulkar continues to be a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) but hasn't got any chance since the past few editions. Nonetheless, Sachin Tendulkar's son remains focused on representing the Rohit Sharma-led franchise in the near future and continues to sweat it out at the MI nets.

Ahead of the five-time winners Mumbai's much-awaited clash versus arch-rivals and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on Thursday evening (April 21) at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, Jr Tendulkar impressed one and all with his raw pace and by bowling an unplayable yorker to rattle a batter's stumps in the MI nets. Here's the video of the delivery which was shared by MI's official Twitter handle:

It will be interesting to see if the MI team management spring in a surprise and include Arjun in the playing XI for Thursday's showdown versus CSK, at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. He can be handy with his left-arm pace and contribution with the bat lower down the order. For MI, they need to find a way to notch up few successive wins after conceding their first six games in IPL 2022 and being on the brink of an early elimination.