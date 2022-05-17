IPL 2022 playoffs scenario explained! What RCB, DC, KKR, SRH and PBKS need to finish in top four?

The race for the playoffs is heating up in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as seven teams remain in the fray to clinch the remaining three spots in the top four. Gujarat Titans (GT) were the first and the only team so far to have qualified for the playoffs this season as they continue to enjoy a stellar season under captain Hardik Pandya.

Lucknow Super Giants had twin chances to become the second team to make it to the playoff this season but back-to-back losses for KL Rahul & Co. in their last two games mean they are still stuck at the third spot on the points table with just one game in hand.

While Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and LSG are all but certain to get through as they have 16 points each with one game to go and a healthy positive net run rate. With three spots done and dusted, there will be a battle between as many as five teams for the final fourth spot in the playoffs.

Here is a look at what the five teams need to do to make it to the IPL 2022 playoffs:

Delhi Capitals:

Delhi Capitals are among the favourites to qualify for the playoffs as Rishabh Pant & Co. have their fate in their own hands. With a net run rate of +0.255, DC have 14 points in 13 matches and a game in hand. If they manage to win their final game against Mumbai Indians, they are certain to qualify. Even a loss will keep them in contention with 14 points.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore once looked set to enter the playoffs comfortably as they were enjoying a tremendous run in the competition. However, their defeat against Punjab Kings in their last game have put them in a tricky situation. RCB will play their last game against Gujarat Titans and only a win can see them make it to the playoffs as they have a negative net run rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Shreyas Iyer & Co. also have an outside chance of qualifying with 12 points from 13 matches so far. KKR will need a favour from other teams and a big win against Lucknow Super Giants in their final game to make it to top four. KKR have a very slim chance of finishing in the top four.

Punjab Kings:

Punjab Kings' chances are even slimmer as they have a negative net run rate of -0.043 despite having the same number of points as KKR - 12. Only a big win in their final game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and some other results going in their favour will ensure their progression in the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad too have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs with 10 points in 12 matches so far this season. They are in a must-win situation in their last two games and a loss against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (May 17) will confirm their elimination from the tournament.