IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants?

IPL 2022 is bigger and better as two new teams Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns in their maiden clash. LSG skipper KL Rahul led Punjab Kings in the last season but Hardik Pandya's ability as captain is yet to be seen.

Gujarat Titans' most notable player is Rashid Khan, arguably the best T20 bowler in the world whilst the likes of all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia add balance to the side.

Lucknow Super Giants will be without some key players in the initial few games. With the likes of Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis missing Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya will have some big shoes to fill.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, March 28.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants?

The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between GT vs LSG will be available on Hotstar.