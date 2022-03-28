Who will open with Gill? Gujarat Titans predicted XI for IPL 2022 game against Lucknow Super Giants

Gujarat Lions will be looking to start their debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a win as they take on fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on Monday. While Hardik Pandya will be leading the side this year, spinner Rashid Khan was appointed vice-captain on Sunday.

While most IPL sides are missing major names in their squads at the moment, Gujarat Lions have only one significant absence – West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph who is currently playing for the national side. He is expected to land in India this week and will be available for their next game.

Shubman Gill, who was the third player retained by the franchise besides Hardik and Rashid, is expected to open the batting and he will most likely be accompanied by Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The Afghanistan international was picked after England’s Jason Roy opted out of the competition.

With Matthew Wade also there in the squad, he can be a good option for the side but Wriddhiman Saha may get the nod ahead of him for the first game and he will be joined by Gurkeerat Singh Mann in the middle order along with South Africa’s David Miller who will be used as an aggressive pick.

In all-rounders, skipper Hardik and Vijay Shankar will be medium pace options for the side while big money signing Rahul Tewatia will be a good spin option along with his effective batting.

In the spin department, Gujarat Lions boast of a formidable fast bowling duo of Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami while a lot of responsibility will fall on Rashid Khan to provide crucial wickets.

Gujarat Lions Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami