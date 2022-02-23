IPL 2022: Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Wednesday announced the appointment of former India pacer Ajit Agarkar as the team's new assistant coach.

"I am very excited to be part of Delhi Capitals squad for this season. I have been lucky enough to be a player and to be returning in a different capacity," Agarkar said in a Delhi Capitals release.

"It's obviously very exciting. We have a young and terrific squad led by one of the most talented players in the world - Rishabh Pant. And the coach Ricky Ponting has been a legend of the game. Looking forward to working with them, can't wait to get started and creating some special memories," he added.

The 44-year-old, with 288 ODI and 58 Test wickets to his name, has represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.

Agarkar joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff of Ricky Ponting (Head Coach), Pravin Amre (Assistant Coach) and James Hopes (Bowling Coach).

