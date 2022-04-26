IPL 2022: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming provides update on Moeen Ali's return after defeat against PBKS

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to chase down the target of 188 runs as they lost against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 11 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Monday. CSK suffered their sixth defeat of the season as their hopes for qualifying for the playoffs are all but over.

While the defeat further hurt their chances of finishing in the top four, CSK have also suffered yet another injury blow. Star all-rounder Moeen Ali, who has already missed the last two matches for the franchise, is likely to remain out of action for a week due to an ankle injury.

Moeen suffered the injury during a training session ahead of CSK's clash against Mumbai Indians last week. He was left out of the playing XI with Mitchell Santner taking his place. After CSK's defeat against PBKS on Monday, Fleming provided an update on Moeen's potential comeback and said it might take the all-rounder a week to return.

“He rolled his ankle, X-rays revealed there was no fracture but there is always a recovery period of maybe seven days. We are hopeful the recovery will be quick given that there is no fracture,” Fleming said at the post-match press conference on Monday.

CSK have been marred with a number of injuries to key players this season. Their most expensive buy at the IPL 2022 mega auction - Deepak Chahar and New Zealand pacer Adam Milne have already been ruled out of the tournament due to respective injuries.

Star batter Amabtai Rayudu also suffered an injury scare during CSK's clash against PBKS on Monday. Rayudu injured his hand while fielding but later returned to bat and scored a brilliant 78 off just 39 balls to almost take CSK over the line in the 189-run chase. Fleming said the injury can cause some damage considering Rayudu had broken the same hand some time back.

“The first check was around the break and his hand was bruising. It was just a case of icing that and getting that down and I think a little padding around the glove. It was the same hand that was broken sometime back, so it’s still pretty tender and a knock like that can obviously cause some damage," said Fleming.