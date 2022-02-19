IPL 2022: BCCI likely to be host 15th edition across 6 venues from March 27 to May 28 - Report

After the IPL mega auction, the focus has now shifted entirely on the forthcoming 15th edition of the cash-rich league. The IPL 2022 edition is set to be held entirely in India. BCCI had to host the IPL 2020 edition in the UAE, following the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, whereas the Indian cricket board had to shift the second-half of last year's edition in the Middle East, due to the second wave of Covid-19, but the 15th season will be held in India.

As per a report in Sportstar, BCCI are likely to host the league across six venues. Five venues in Maharashtra have been 'zeroed in on' -- due avoid flight travel amid such testing times nationwide -- whereas the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad will host the knockout games.

For the unversed, the IPL 15 season is set to welcome two new teams -- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) -- as the number of games in the league will also increase. It will be a 70-match league stage followed by the playoffs (with the total being 74).

The 15th season will be held in India from March 27 to May 28. The report further stated that the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI are also keen on hosting a couple of games at Jio Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, Dr. D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (in Pune) will host the majority of games during the league stage.

The report has added that the apex cricket board is expected to share the detailed schedule of the forthcoming season by February-end.

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the defending champions, having clinched the title for the fourth time during IPL 2021.