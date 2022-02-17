From Jason Holder to Tim David: 5 underrated overseas stars who fetched big-fat cheques at mega auction

Jason Holder was roped in by the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for INR 87.5 million (INR 8.75 crore) in the mega auction. He is still a very underrated cricketer though he has risen in stature in recent times for being a valuable fast-bowling all-rounder.
(Photograph:AFP)
Odean Smith
Odean Smith is another underrated overseas player who made heads turn in the mega auction. At a base price of INR 10 million (INR 1 crore), he went to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for INR 60 million (INR 6 crore), i.e. six times his base price. He is a pacer and a handy batter down the order.
(Photograph:AFP)
Tim David
Tim David was a steal deal for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the mega auction. At a base price of INR 4 million (INR 40 lakhs), the cricketer will add to MI's batting depth. He has 558 runs in T20Is at a strike-rate of 158.52. He will be the first player from Singapore to feature in IPL.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Fabian Allen
MI also roped in West Indian all-rounder Fabian Allen for INR 7.5 million (INR 75 lakhs) for IPL 2022 edition. He has represented the PBKS in the past and is a handy customer with both bat and ball. Underrated but very effective by all means!
(Photograph:AFP)
Josh Hazlewood. Photo | BCCI
Josh Hazlewood is another underrated name in IPL but a very smart customer with the ball. He played an integral role in CSK's win in the IPL 2021 season, shining with the ball in powerplays and death overs. He has now been added to the RCB camp, for INR 77.5 million (INR 7.7.5 crore).