From Jason Holder to Tim David: 5 underrated overseas stars who fetched big-fat cheques at mega auction

Josh Hazlewood. Photo | BCCI

Josh Hazlewood is another underrated name in IPL but a very smart customer with the ball. He played an integral role in CSK's win in the IPL 2021 season, shining with the ball in powerplays and death overs. He has now been added to the RCB camp, for INR 77.5 million (INR 7.7.5 crore).

(Photograph:Others)