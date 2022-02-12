IPL 2022 auction: Preity Zinta has a special message for Mumbai Indians team

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 12, 2022, 07:03 PM(IST)

This is a file photo of Preity Zinta. Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Preity Zinta kept tweeting about the PBKS team and the players they have bought. She also had a special message for the rival team Mumbai Indians 

Preity Zinta, who is a Bollywood star and co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings couldn't take part in this year's mega auction. 

The Day 1 of the two-day auction took place in an Indian city Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12) with some players finding new homes and some were bought for whopping prices. 

During the auction, Zinta kept tweeting about the PBKS team and the players they have bought. She also had a special message for the rival team Mumbai Indians and its owner Nita Ambani. 

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Zinta wrote, "Good to see Mumbai Indians are Covid compliant at the IPL auction table. Must confess Nita Ambani has pretty eyes." 

ALSO READ | IPL 2022 mega auction: Avesh Khan becomes highest-ever uncapped pick, sold for Rs 10 crore

×

On Friday, Preity took to Instagram and informed everyone that she will miss the auction as she has to take care of her twins. "This year I'm going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India," she wrote. However, Preity had discussed "all things cricket" with her team ahead of the auction. 

She added, "The last couple of days have been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team. I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks... I'm all ears #iplauction #throwback." 

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Feb 12, 2022 | Match 3
Quadrangular T20I Series in Oman, 2022
NEP
(20.0 ov) 167/5
VS
UAE
192/3 (20.0 ov)
United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 25 runs
Full Scorecard →
Feb 12, 2022 | Match 4
Quadrangular T20I Series in Oman, 2022
OMN
(19.2 ov) 137
VS
IRE
140/1 (17.1 ov)
Ireland beat Oman by 9 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App