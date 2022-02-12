IPL 2022 auction: Preity Zinta has a special message for Mumbai Indians team

Preity Zinta, who is a Bollywood star and co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings couldn't take part in this year's mega auction.

The Day 1 of the two-day auction took place in an Indian city Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12) with some players finding new homes and some were bought for whopping prices.

During the auction, Zinta kept tweeting about the PBKS team and the players they have bought. She also had a special message for the rival team Mumbai Indians and its owner Nita Ambani.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Zinta wrote, "Good to see Mumbai Indians are Covid compliant at the IPL auction table. Must confess Nita Ambani has pretty eyes."

On Friday, Preity took to Instagram and informed everyone that she will miss the auction as she has to take care of her twins. "This year I'm going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India," she wrote. However, Preity had discussed "all things cricket" with her team ahead of the auction.

She added, "The last couple of days have been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team. I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks... I'm all ears #iplauction #throwback."