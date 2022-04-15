IPL 2022: Aaron Finch becomes first cricketer to play for nine teams as he debuts for Kolkata Knight Riders

Aaron Finch became the first cricketer to play for nine Indian Premier League (IPL) teams as he made his debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 season on Friday. He was included in the side in place of Ajinkya Rahane to open the innings with Venkatesh Iyer against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

No cricketers have played for nine franchises in the T20 tournament with Dinesh Karthik being the distant second with 7. However, a number of players have played for as many as six franchises.

In 2010, Finch made his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals and since then, he has played for Delhi Capitals (DC), Pune Warriors (PWI), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions (GL), and Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The six players who have played for six teams in the Indian Premier League are Robin Uthappa, Thisara Perera, Parthiv Patel, Ishan Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and former all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

Finch went unsold in the mega auction ahead of the IPL 2022 season but he was selected by Kolkata Knight Riders after Alex Hales opted out of the competition due to bio-bubble fatigue.

KKR made a number of changes to their playing XI with Aaron Finch, Sheldon Jackson and Aman Hakim Khan replacing Ajinkya Rahane, Sam Billings and Rashik Salam in the KKR franchise. Rashik Salam was ruled out of IPL 2022 after suffering an injury and he was replaced by Harshit Rana.

KKR look to get back to winning ways as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.