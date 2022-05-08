IPL 2022: 22 runs in 4 balls! Dinesh Karthik plays a blinder for RCB against SRH - WATCH

Dinesh Karthik has cemented his position as the finisher for Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and the veteran wicketkeeper batsman was once again at his destructive best as he slammed 30 off just 8 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Karthik did miss a couple of deliveries at the start of his innings and his trademark stroke play was in full display as he launched Kartik Tyagi for a mammoth six over mid-wicket on the final ball of the 19th over.

However, the best part of his quickfire innings came against Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The left-arm pacer from Afghanistan was taken to the cleaners in the final over of the RCB innings as Karthik ended up scoring 22 runs in the final four deliveries. On the third ball of the over, Karthik slammed it straight to Rahul Tripathi at mid-wicket but the ball bounced out of his hands and dropped right on the advertisement covers to hand Karthik the first six of the over.

The next ball was a fullish length delivery and Karthik rocked back into the crease to loft it into the stands for another boundary. The penultimate delivery was met with a very similar fate as Karthik looked in fine touch and once again, the ball was deposited straight into the mid-wicket boundary.

With immense pressure on his shoulders, Farooqi bowled the final ball of the over straight but Karthik had an answer for that too as he slammed the ball over the bowler’s head for a four.

RCB posted a total of 192/3 in 20 overs with Faf du Plessis top-scoring with 73.