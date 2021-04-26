IPL 2021: With four overseas players left, Rajasthan Royals seek for player loans

One of the most affected IPL franchises because of injures and the exit of players referring to bubble weariness and other COVID-19-related concerns, Rajasthan Royals are looking for player loans.

Rajasthan Royals have lost two of their two main players to injuries - Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. Further, England batsman Liam Livingstone and Australian pacer Andrew Tye have pulled out of IPL 2021.

Therefore, only five games into the league, Rajasthan Royals have just four overseas players left in their team - Jos Buttler, Chris Morris, David Miller, and Mustafizur Rahman.

ALSO READ: KKR's Pat Cummins donates $50,000 to PM Cares Fund for oxygen supplies, urges IPL players to contribute

Rajasthan Royals have been in touch with the other seven IPL franchises, looking for player loans. As indicated by IPL rules, "the loan window will start at 9 AM IST on the day following the 20th league match scheduled for the season and will end at noon IST on the day following the 56th league match scheduled for the season."

A CEO from one of the franchises told Cricbuzz: "We have received a request from them a couple of days ago, and we have not decided on it. The team management will take a call.”

ALSO READ: Cricket first sport to announce qualifiers for next year's Commonwealth Games

According to the IPL rules, a player who has featured in less than two matches during the season can be loaned. Moreover, "each franchisee may loan no more than three of its players to the same franchisee during the season"

The assent of the player is likewise required.