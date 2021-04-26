IPL 2021: Tired of coming second in Super Overs, says Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kane Williamson piercingly said on Sunday that he's 'tired' of coming second in Super Overs.

Kane Williamson scored a stupendous 66 off 51 balls on a pitch where most Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen neglected to arrive at twofold figures and took the team to an unlikely Super Over against Delhi Capitals. In any case, the 30-year-old failed to get his team over the line, and the team staggered to their fourth loss in IPL 2021.

This was Kane Williamson's fifth Super Over rout since 2019.

New Zealand have lost 4 tied outcomes since 2019 and Kane Williamson was essential for two of them. He played arguably the best brand of cricket in the 2019 World Cup yet lost the last because of the questionable, and now the disposed of boundary-count rule.

The Kiwi captain additionally endured a comparatively squeezing Super Over misfortune against India in mid-2020. His fabulous 95 went to no end as Rohit Sharma hit successive sixes to secure the counterpart for the guests.

In the post-match press conference, Kane Williamson said he is simply tired of losing them.

However, he additionally added articulately that there are a ton of positives to take when a team levels a score while chasing, and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take that in their step.

"I get tired of coming second in Super Overs. I think whenever there is a Super Over, as a batting side chasing a very competitive score, there's a lot of positives to take out of it. Very uncanny, in the game of cricket, the things can end up in a tie. But I suppose that's why it's very very exciting. I am sure it was a great game to watch as well. So, a lot of positives, and we will move on very quickly to Delhi with a new focus," said Kane Williamson.

