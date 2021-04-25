'Inappropriate?': Adam Gilchrist questions IPL amid India's COVID-19 crisis

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist questioned if conducting the Indian Premier League (IPL) amidst the COVID-19 crisis in the country is the right thing to do.

The Aussie legend took to social media and wrote: “Best wishes to all in India. Frightening Covid numbers. IPL continues. Inappropriate? An important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you.”

Best wishes to all in India 🇮🇳 Frightening Covid numbers. #IPL continues. Inappropriate? Or important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you. 🙏 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) April 24, 2021 ×

With a record single-day rise of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,69,60,172, while the number of active cases crossed the 2,60,000 mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

According to the data updated at 8 am, the death toll increased to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 daily new fatalities.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 26,82,751, this figure comprises about 15.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has now further dropped to 83.05 per cent.

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder and IPL's most expensive buy Chris Morris also addressed the COVID-19 situation in India.

"As a team, we have been talking about it quite a lot over the last couple of days. We have seen how badly this pandemic has taken over the specific parts, if not all of India," Morris said at the post-match press conference after his side defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets.

He added, “It is quite difficult to comprehend what is happening. It is a responsibility for us to play with smiles on our faces because we have a reason to smile and that we are healthy and get to play cricket. We hopefully get to keep people happy on the other side of the screen. Whether we win or lose, it is an opportunity to keep people smiling, if that gives people a reason to smile, then we are doing well as a sport."

(Inputs from PTI)