India adds record over 349,000 new COVID-19 cases in single day

With a record single-day rise of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,69,60,172, while the number of active cases crossed the 2,60,000 mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

According to the data updated at 8 am, the death toll increased to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 daily new fatalities.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 26,82,751, this figure comprises about 15.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has now further dropped to 83.05 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,40,85,110, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.13 per cent, the data stated.

Taking a look at last year's figures, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 2,00,000 mark on August 7, 3,00,000 on August 23, 4,00,000 on September 5 and 500,000 on September 16. It went past 600,000 on September 28, 7,00,000 on October 11, crossed 8,00,000 on October 29, 9,00,000 on November 20 and surpassed the 10 Million mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 15 Million on April 19. According to the ICMR, 27,79,18,810 samples have been tested up to April 25 with 17,19,588 samples being tested on Saturday.