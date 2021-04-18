IPL 2021- Shikhar Dhawan stars as Delhi Capitals ease past Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals return to winning ways as they beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in match 11 of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IN PICS: From Harbhajan-Sreesanth slap gate to MS Dhoni's anger: Top IPL controversies through the years

Kings XI Punjab set a big total of 195 runs after a 122-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Mayank was off to a great start and was hitting the ball all around the park, whereas, Rahul anchored the innings. However, KL failed to push his strike rate even as the 10-over mark passed. Pooran extended his poor show with just nine runs off 8 balls.

Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan's power-hitting powered Punjab Kings to 195 runs after the end of the first innings.

Delhi Capitals, in return, had a flying start with both the batsmen (Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw) smashing the ball out of the park.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021- Muttiah Muralitharan admitted to hospital, undergoes angioplasty: Reports

Shikhar Dhawan's splendid 92 runs was a fatal blow to the Punjab Kings and he has been adjudged the Man of the Match for his knock.

Delhi Capitals easily chased the target with 10 balls to spare. Punjab Kings, however, bowled several lose deliveries and no balls.

During the after-match presentation, the birthday boy and Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul said: "Victory would have been sweet, so it's slightly disappointing. But we have a lot of games, so hopefully, we come back stronger and win few games. Right now it looks 10-15 runs short, but I think 190-odd looked good."

He talked about the challenging conditions while defending at the Wankhede.

"When we come to Wankhede, bowling second is always a challenge. We prepare for such conditions. It does get difficult against these quality batters. I'm not saying that because I'm on the losing side. Bowlers try to bowl with the wet ball, but it's always difficult to do that."