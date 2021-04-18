IPL 2021- Muttiah Muralitharan admitted to hospital, undergoes angioplasty: Reports

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan has been admitted to the Apollo hospitals in Chennai. Several Tamil media reports confirmed that the Sri Lankan legend faced some cardiac issues.

According to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Muralitharan has undergone angioplasty and is expected to join the team in few days.

The spin wizard is a legend in the sport as he has 800 wickets in Tests, which are the highest by any player in world cricket. He also has 534 wickets in ODIs.

On April 17, the Sri Lankan stalwart turned 49.

As per Sunrisers Hyderabad officials, Muralitharan went for a check-up and on the advice of the doctors, he got himself treated immediately.

"He had consulted doctors in Sri Lanka over blockage in his heart before coming for the IPL. He was initially told there was no need for any stents but at the Apollo Hospital here in Chennai, he was advised angioplasty. He immediately got it done," Shanmuganathan, the CEO of the Sunrisers, told Cricbuzz on Sunday night. "He is very much fine and he should back in the ground in a few days."