IPL 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun to play for Mumbai Indians

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, a left-arm fast bowler who made his senior Mumbai team debut this year, has been bought for a base price of Rs 20 lakh by Mumbai Indians.

He made his Twenty20 debut on 15 January 2021, for Mumbai in the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana and soon may play in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021).

Arjun had been playing for Mumbai at the U-19 level and other age-group competitions. He was part of the Mumbai T20 league which was played in 2019. Arjun also made his India Under-19 debut in 2018 when he toured with the side for a two-match Youth Test series against Sri Lanka Under-19 team.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Chris Morris fetched the highest ever bid of Rs 16.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history as Rajasthan Royals (RR) picked the pace-bowling all-rounder after intense competition with Punjab Kings at a player auction here. The base price of 33-year-old Morris, who didn`t have a great 2020 IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), was Rs.75 lakh.

Yuvraj Singh held the previous all-time record with Rs.16 crore, for which Delhi Daredevils bought him in 2015. And the highest ever bid for a foreigner was Rs.15.5 crore for which Kolkata Knight Riders bought Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins last year.

IPL 2021 auction was held in Chennai for the 14th season of Indian Premier League (IPL). A total of eight franchises were bidding to acquire 61 players. 164 Indian, 125 foreign and 3 players from associate countries had been registered in the IPL 2021 auction list.

