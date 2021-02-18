IPL 2021 Auction, Highlights: From Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell - all the details from mini-auction

IPL 2021 Auction Highlights: The likes of Chris Morris, Jhye Richardson, Krishnappa Gowtham went for whopping amounts. Here's how the IPL 2021 Auction panned out!

IPL 2021 mini-auction: Highlights

- Arjun Tendulkar sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakh

- Akash Singh sold to RR for INR 20 lakh

- Pawan Negi to KKR for INR 50 lakh

- Venkatesh Iyer sold to KKR for INR 20 lakh

- Hanuma Vihari - Unsold

- Jason Beherendorff - Unsold

- Ben Cutting sold to KKR for INR 75 lakh

- C Hari Nishaant sold to CSK for INR 20 lakh

- Harbhajan Singh sold to KKR for INR 2 crore!

- Sam Billings sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore

- Kedar Jadhav sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2 crore

- Karun Nair sold to KKR for INR 50 lakh

- Saurabh Kumar sold to Punjab Kings for INR 20 lakh

- Marco Jansen sold to MI for INR 20 lakh

- Tim David - Unsold

- Yudhvir Charak goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakh

- George Linde - Unsold

- Isuru Udana - Unsold

- Chris Green goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 30 lakh

- Reece Topley - Unsold

- Wayne Parnell - Unsold

- James Neesham sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 50 lakh

- Scott Kuggeleijn - Unsold

- Kuldip Yadav sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 20 lakh

- Simrajeet Singh - Unsold

- M Harisankar Reddy sold to CSK for INR 20 lakh

- KS Bharat to RCB for INR 20 lakh

- Suyash Prabhudessai sold to RCB for INR 20 lakh

- Prerak Mankad - Unsold

- Tajinder Dhillon - Unsold

- Siddhesh Lad - Unsold

- Matthew Wade - Unsold

- Thisara Perera - Unsold

- Liam Livingstone to Rajasthan Royals for INR 75 lakh

- Dan Christian to RCB for INR 4.80 crore!

- Fabian Allen to Punjab Kings for INR 75 lakh

- G Periyasamy - Unsold

- Ben Dwarshuis - Unsold

- Vaibhav Arora to KKR for INR 20 lakh

- Utkarsh Singh to Punjab Kings for INR 20 lakh

- Jalaj Saxena goes to Punjab Kings for INR 20 lakh

- Naveen ul Haq - Unsold

- Mitchell McLenaghan - Unsold

- Billy Stanlake - Unsold

- Oshane Thomas - Unsold

- Varun Aaron - Unsold

- Moises Henriques sold to Punjab Kings for INR 4.20 crore

- Marnus Labuschagne - Unsold

- Gurkeerat Singh Mann - Unsold

- Tom Curran goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 5.25 crore

- Kyle Jamieson sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 15 crore

- Midhun Sudhesan - Unsold

- Cheteshwar Pujara to Chennai Super Kings for INR 50 lakh

- Rassie van der Dussen - Unsold

- Darren Bravo - Unsold

- Devon Conway - Unsold

- Corey Anderson - Unsold

- Shaun Marsh - Unsold

- Rovman Powell - Unsold

- Tejas Baroka - Unsold

- Sandeep Lamichhane - Unsold

- J Suchith moves to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 30 lakh

- Karanveer Singh - Unsold

- M Siddharth sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakh

- Tushar Deshpande - Unsold

- Riley Meredith sold to Punjab Kings for INR 8 crore!

- Kuldeep Sen - Unsold

- Chetan Sakariya sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.20 crore

- Lukman Meriwala goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakh

- Ankit Rajpoot - Unsold

- Mujtaba Yousuf - Unsold

- Avi Barot - Unsold

- Mohammed Azharuddeen goes to RCB for INR 20 lakh

- Kedar Devdhar - Unsold

- Sheldon Jackson goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakh

- Vishnu Vinod goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakh

- Vivek Singh - Unsold

- Krishnappa Gowtham sold Chennai Super Kings for INR 9.25 crore

- Ayush Badoni - Unsold

- Shahrukh Khan sold Punjab Kings for INR 5.25 crore!

- Ripal Patel sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakh

- Atit Sheth - Unsold

- Vishnu Solanki - Unsold

- Himmat Singh - Unsold

- Rajat Patidar sold for INR 20 lakh to RCB

- Rahul Gahlaut - Unsold

- Sachin Baby sold to RCB for INR 20 lakh!

- C Hari Nishant - Unsold

- Himanshu Rana - Unsold

- Qais Ahmad - Unsold

- Piyush Chawla sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 2.40 crore

- Ish Sodhi - Unsold

- Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Unsold

- Rahul Sharma - Unsold

- Adil Rashid - Unsold

- Umesh Yadav sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 1 crore!

- Sheldon Cottrell - Unsold

- Nathan Coulter-Nile sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 5 crore

- Jhye Richardson sold to Punjab Kings for INR 14 crore

- Mustafizur Rahman sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 1 crore!

- Adam Milne sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 3.20 crore

- Kusal Perrera - Unsold

- Sam Billings - Unsold

- Alex Carey - Unsold

- Glenn Phillips - Unsold

- Every team uses their players differently and we expect Maxwell to contribute in all departments on the field: Mike Hesson on buying Glenn Maxwell.

- Moeen is a good buy according to me. He always contributes with both bat and ball and we are happy with the buy: L Balaji on CSK buying Moeen Ali

- David Malan sold to Punjab Kings for INR 1.50 crore

- Chris Morris goes to Rajasthan Royals for INR 16.25 crore. He is now the most expensive IPL player ever!

- Shivam Dube sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 4.40 crore

- Moeen Ali sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 7 crore!

- Shakib Al Hasan sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 3.20 crore

- Kedar Jadhav - Unsold

- Glenn Maxwell sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 14.25 crore

- Hanuma Vihari - Unsold

- Aaron Finch - Unsold

- Evin Lewis - Unsold

- Steve Smith sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.2 crore

- Jason Roy - Unsold

- Alex Hales - Unsold

- Karun Nair - Unsold

- IPL 2021 Auction: Remaining purse, no. of players, available slots and more.

IPL 2021/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 19 7 65.1 19.9 6 1 DC 17 5 71.6 13.4 8 3 KXIP 16 3 31.8 53.2 9 5 KKR 17 6 74.25 10.75 8 2 MI 18 4 69.65 15.35 7 4 RR 16 5 47.15 37.85 9 3 RCB 14 5 49.6 35.4 11 3 SRH 22 7 74.25 10.75 3 1

- England players in IPL 2021 Auction: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Nayan Doshi, Sam Billings, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Tom Curran, David Willey, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingston, Ravi Bopara, George Garton

- Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting shares his thoughts ahead of IPL 2021 auction:

Looking forward to the IPL auction tonight with @delhicapitals and filling out our squad for the season. Hope moneybags @bazmccullum doesn't outbid me again though. — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) February 18, 2021 ×

- CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has already confirmed that head coach Stephen Fleming and skipper MS Dhoni will not attend the IPL 2021 mini-auction but the duo will join virtually.

- England pacer Mark Wood has pulled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction. Wood is currently involved with the England Test squad for the ongoing Test series against India.

