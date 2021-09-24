IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings?

Match 35 of the IPL 2021 edition will see two heavyweight sides in the form of Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

CSK will enter the contest as favourites after their 20-run win in the second and final leg's opener, versus Mumbai Indians (MI), and having already mauled RCB -- by 69 runs -- during the first leg in India. Moreover, the head-to-head record also sees CSK's dominance over RCB, leading 17-9.

For Kohli-led RCB, they have their back against the wall after a terrible start to the second leg, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 9 wickets with 10 overs to spare. While Bengaluru remain at the third spot, with 5 wins from 8 encounters, they will feel the heat if they fail to open their account in the UAE leg with another defeat. Their net run-rate, -0.706, is already in the negative.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni loses cool after on-field confusion with Dwayne Bravo led to a dropped catch during CSK vs MI tie - Watch

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.