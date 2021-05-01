IPL 2021: 'Rajat Patidar will benefit from the experience': Simon Katich

Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Simon Katich has defended the team the managements' choice to bat Rajat Patidar in the top order, saying the experience will profit the 27-year-old.

RCB drooped to their second loss in IPL 2021 on Friday, losing to Punjab Kings by 34 runs in Ahmedabad. Rajat Patidar, who batted at no. 3, in front of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, battled to a scratchy 30-ball 31, possessing the wrinkle for very nearly 12 overs in his team's tall pursue of 180.

In four matches in IPL 2021, Rajat Patidar has scored 71 runs at an average of 17.75 and a strike rate of 114.5.

In any case, in the post-match press conference, Simon Katich lauded Rajat Patidar for his batting capacity and trusted that the player places in an advantageous position for the experience. The RCB head coach said in such manner:

“Rajat Patidar has settled into the team nicely. This is his first IPL season, and he has already shown a lot of ability, especially in the practice games. He played nicely in the match against Delhi Capitals earlier this week. It was a valuable contribution of 31. Tonight, he found it a bit tough. Credit to Punjab for bowling well. He kept trying, but the wicket wasn’t easy to bat on, particularly against spinners. He’s a very good young player and will benefit from the experience.

RCB were battling at 96 for seven in the 16th over yet figured out how to get to 145, politeness an energetic 23-ball 48-run eighth-wicket remain between Harshal Patel and Kyle Jamieson.

Simon Katich noticed his group's batting profundity however deplored the disappointment of the fundamental players, which put a ton of focus on the lower order, saying:

“Harshal has already done a magnificent job with the ball. He played a very good knock at the end, smacking those boundaries. We have a number of guys who can hold the bat and do well at the back end of the innings, but tonight we left it too late, and it added pressure on the lower-middle order. We will adjust that and return strongly against KKR”- he added.